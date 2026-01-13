Ndjonga and the Canisius Golden Griffins host conference foe Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-12, 1-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-9, 3-3 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-12, 1-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-9, 3-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces Canisius in MAAC action Wednesday.

The Golden Griffins have gone 6-1 at home. Canisius gives up 71.2 points and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 1-5 against MAAC opponents. Niagara ranks ninth in the MAAC allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

Canisius is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

The Golden Griffins and Purple Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the last 10 games.

Justin Page is averaging 12.7 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 23.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

