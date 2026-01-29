Live Radio
Navy secures 58-50 win over Boston University

The Associated Press

January 29, 2026, 5:04 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Benigni had 20 points in Navy’s 58-50 victory against Boston University on Wednesday night.

Benigni added five rebounds for the Midshipmen (16-6, 8-1 Patriot League). Jinwoo Kim scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Ben Defty led the way for the Terriers (8-14, 3-6) with 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Michael McNair added 13 points.

Aidan Kehoe scored six points in the first half and Navy went into the break trailing 27-21. Navy went on a 15-0 second-half run to take the lead at 43-33 with 9:58 left in the half. Benigni scored 14 second-half points.

