Myrick and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels host conference foe Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (6-11, 1-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-12, 2-3 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (6-11, 1-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-12, 2-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montavious Myrick and Eastern Kentucky host Jack Karasinski and Bellarmine in ASUN play Saturday.

The Colonels have gone 3-4 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in the ASUN with 14.1 assists per game led by Turner Buttry averaging 3.2.

The Knights are 1-4 in ASUN play. Bellarmine has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 78.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 80.1 Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The Colonels and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.5 points. Buttry is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Karasinski is averaging 20.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 79.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

