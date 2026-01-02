Momcilovic’s 8 3-pointers, Jefferson’s triple-double lead No. 3 Iowa State past Mountaineers 80-59

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Joshua Jefferson had a triple-double and No.…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Joshua Jefferson had a triple-double and No. 3 Iowa State beat West Virginia 80-59 in its Big 12 opener Friday night.

The Cyclones’ 14-0 start matched the 2013-14 team for the best in program history.

Iowa State broke open a close game late in the first half, going on a 20-7 run that Blake Buchanan started and finished with dunks.

Jefferson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to become the ninth player in Iowa State history to record a triple-double. Buchanan finished with 14 points and Tamin Lipsey had 12.

Chance Moore led the Mountaineers (9-5, 0-1) with 17 points.

Momcilovic, who entered the game second in the nation in 3-point shooting at 53.7%, missed only two attempts from distance and finished with at least eight 3s for the second time this season.

The Mountaineers have lost five of their six matchups against power conference opponents.

West Virginia hosts Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Iowa State visits Baylor on Wednesday.

