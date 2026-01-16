Molina leads Temple against East Carolina after 20-point game

Temple Owls (7-9, 1-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-6, 4-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (7-9, 1-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-6, 4-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on East Carolina after Jaleesa Molina scored 20 points in Temple’s 71-58 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates are 9-2 on their home court. East Carolina is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 1-3 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks fourth in the AAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 3.3.

East Carolina is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Temple allows to opponents. Temple has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 41.6% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Barner is averaging 13.2 points for the Pirates. Kennedy Fauntleroy is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tristen Taylor is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Owls. Kaylah Turner is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

