Moffitt and UAB host South Florida

South Florida Bulls (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-7, 0-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts South Florida after Molly Moffitt scored 20 points in UAB’s 71-60 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Blazers are 5-2 in home games. UAB leads the AAC averaging 73.2 points and is shooting 44.0%.

The Bulls are 1-1 against conference opponents. South Florida ranks ninth in the AAC shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.

UAB averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and Bulls face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Smallwood is averaging 13.9 points for the Blazers. Moffitt is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stefanie Ingram is averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

