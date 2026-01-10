Mitchell leads Missouri against Ole Miss after 21-point game

Missouri Tigers (12-3, 2-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-7, 0-2 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri Tigers (12-3, 2-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-7, 0-2 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Ole Miss after Mark Mitchell scored 21 points in Missouri’s 73-68 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels are 6-2 in home games. Ole Miss averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 against SEC opponents. Missouri is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Ole Miss scores 75.1 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 71.4 Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 12.9 more points per game (82.5) than Ole Miss gives up (69.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Robinson II is averaging 11.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Mitchell is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

