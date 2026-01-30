Mississippi State plays Missouri for conference showdown

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-10, 3-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-7, 4-4 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-10, 3-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-7, 4-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Hubbard and Mississippi State visit Mark Mitchell and Missouri in SEC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 12-1 on their home court. Missouri ranks sixth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-5 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Missouri’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 77.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 73.8 Missouri gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Crews averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is scoring 20.7 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

