Minnesota takes on USC following Reynolds’ 22-point game

USC Trojans (12-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 3-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces USC after Langston Reynolds scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 70-67 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Golden Gophers have gone 9-0 in home games. Minnesota has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 1-3 against conference opponents. USC ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Jacob Cofie averaging 6.5.

Minnesota scores 73.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 77.0 USC gives up. USC averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Minnesota allows.

The Golden Gophers and Trojans meet Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Ezra Ausar is averaging 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

