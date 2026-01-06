Mincy and the George Mason Patriots visit conference foe Fordham

George Mason Patriots (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-6, 0-2 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-6, 0-2 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kory Mincy and George Mason visit Rikus Schulte and Fordham in A-10 play.

The Rams have gone 7-3 at home. Fordham averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Patriots have gone 2-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason has a 10-1 record against teams over .500.

Fordham’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason scores 16.0 more points per game (78.9) than Fordham gives up (62.9).

The Rams and Patriots square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Dejour Reaves is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Mincy is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 17.5 points and 3.7 assists. Riley Allenspach is shooting 58.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

