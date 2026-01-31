Milos Uzan scores 16, No. 10 Houston beats Cincinnati 76-54

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan had 16 points and No. 10 Houston won its 38th straight game over an unranked…

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan had 16 points and No. 10 Houston won its 38th straight game over an unranked opponent with a 76-54 victory against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Emanuel Sharp, Chris Cenac Jr. and Isiah Harwell each scored 13 for the Cougars (19-2, 7-1 Big 12).

Cenac scored all of his points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting as the Cougars built a 32-20 lead at the half.

Houston won its 16th straight home game and its 14th straight over the Bearcats (11-11, 3-6).

Houston shot 46% and 9 of 26 on 3-pointers. It forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 26 points.

The Cougars finished with four turnovers and held a 26-8 advantage in points in the paint.

Jalen Celestine had 15 points and Keyshuan Tillery scored 14 for Cincinnati. The Bearcats shot 38% and went 10 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Leading 16-13 with about eight minutes left in the first half, Houston outscored Cincinnati 16-5 over a nearly seven-minute span to take a 32-18 lead on a jumper by Mercy Miller.

Houston’s lead never dipped below double-digits the rest of the way.

