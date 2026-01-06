Miami (OH) hosts McKayle and UMass

UMass Minutewomen (10-2, 2-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-4, 2-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutewomen (10-2, 2-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-4, 2-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Miami (OH) after Yahmani McKayle scored 28 points in UMass’ 75-70 victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks are 5-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) ranks second in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.6 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Minutewomen are 2-0 in conference matchups. UMass ranks fourth in the MAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Lilly Ferguson averaging 2.8.

Miami (OH) averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UMass allows. UMass averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Minutewomen match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Singer is averaging 11.8 points, seven assists and 2.2 steals for the RedHawks. Amber Tretter is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Minutewomen. McKayle is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Minutewomen: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

