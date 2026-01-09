Meyer, South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-7, 2-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-4, 2-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 2…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-7, 2-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-4, 2-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anna Trusty and Oral Roberts visit Brooklyn Meyer and South Dakota State on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in home games. South Dakota State scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in conference games. Oral Roberts is fifth in the Summit with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalei Oglesby averaging 4.5.

South Dakota State is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Hartwig is averaging 6.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Meyer is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gentry Baldwin averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Trusty is averaging 19.2 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

