McNeese plays SFA, seeks 9th straight home win

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-2, 5-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (11-3, 4-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts SFA aiming to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys have gone 6-0 in home games. McNeese is eighth in the Southland with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Carl Cherenfant averaging 3.0.

The Lumberjacks are 5-0 in conference play. SFA scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

McNeese averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.1 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than McNeese allows.

The Cowboys and Lumberjacks match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Johnson is averaging 16.6 points for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keon Thompson is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

