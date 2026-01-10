McCreary puts up 20 as UT Arlington beats Abilene Christian 82-72

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcell McCreary had 20 points in UT Arlington’s 82-72 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. McCreary…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcell McCreary had 20 points in UT Arlington’s 82-72 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.

McCreary had six rebounds for the Mavericks (11-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Bahsil Laster scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Casmir Chavis had 15 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Bradyn Hubbard led the Wildcats (10-7, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and three steals. Rich Smith added 15 points, eight assists and three steals for Abilene Christian. Cade Hornecker also had 11 points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.