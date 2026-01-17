Live Radio
Marshall scores 16 as Morehead State knocks off Tennessee Tech 76-70

The Associated Press

January 17, 2026, 7:13 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — George Marshall had 16 points in Morehead State’s 76-70 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Marshall shot 4 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (9-10, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Josiah LeGree went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 13 points off the bench. Anouar Mellouk shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Davion Cunningham added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Dani Pounds finished with 15 points for the Golden Eagles (7-12, 2-6). Mekhi Cameron added 12 points for Tennessee Tech. Malik Ferguson also had 10 points.

The Eagles led 38-29 at the half after a 13-2 run. They never trailed after the 13:43 mark of the first quarter.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

