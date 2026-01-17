Marshall earns 77-72 victory over James Madison

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer scored 22 points as Marshall beat James Madison 77-72 on Saturday. Speer had five…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer scored 22 points as Marshall beat James Madison 77-72 on Saturday.

Speer had five rebounds for the Thundering Herd (12-7, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Noah Otshudi scored 17 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line and added six rebounds. Wyatt Fricks had 13 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Cliff Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (9-10, 2-5). Bradley Douglas added 15 points and four assists for James Madison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

