Manhattan hosts Cruz and Rider

Rider Broncs (2-17, 1-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-14, 4-7 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (2-17, 1-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-14, 4-7 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Manhattan after Zion Cruz scored 22 points in Rider’s 71-61 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Jaspers are 5-4 in home games. Manhattan ranks seventh in the MAAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Isaac averaging 3.3.

The Broncs are 1-9 in conference play. Rider is sixth in the MAAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Smith averaging 5.4.

Manhattan scores 75.0 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 75.6 Rider gives up. Rider’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points lower than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (47.2%).

The Jaspers and Broncs meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cruz averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Aasim Burton is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Broncs: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.