Louisiana Tech hosts Metheny and Liberty

Liberty Flames (11-3, 3-0 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Liberty Flames (11-3, 3-0 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits Louisiana Tech after Kaden Metheny scored 22 points in Liberty’s 78-69 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA in rebounding with 37.8 rebounds. Kaden Cooper paces the Bulldogs with 8.6 boards.

The Flames are 3-0 in CUSA play. Liberty ranks third in the CUSA allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty scores 22.2 more points per game (81.3) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (59.1).

The Bulldogs and Flames meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DJ Dudley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is averaging 18 points for the Flames. Metheny is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.