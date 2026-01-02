Little Rock faces Tennessee State following Holman’s 20-point game

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (2-10, 1-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-8, 2-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (2-10, 1-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-8, 2-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays Tennessee State after Jordan Holman scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 51-44 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Trojans are 4-2 in home games. Little Rock is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Lady Tigers are 1-2 in OVC play. Tennessee State has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Little Rock is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Little Rock has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

The Trojans and Lady Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenna Burk averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Holman is shooting 37.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Aaniya Webb is scoring 10.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Lady Tigers. XaiOnna Whitfield is averaging 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 53.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

