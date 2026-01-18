Lindsey and Albany (NY) host Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (11-7, 3-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-12, 2-1 America East) Albany, New York; Monday, 1…

Vermont Catamounts (11-7, 3-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-12, 2-1 America East)

Albany, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts Vermont after Amir Lindsey scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 69-53 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes have gone 4-1 at home. Albany (NY) is the leader in the America East with 12.1 fast break points.

The Catamounts have gone 3-0 against America East opponents. Vermont is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Vermont allows. Vermont averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

The Great Danes and Catamounts match up Monday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsey is averaging 17.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Great Danes. Nasir Muhammad is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gus Yalden is averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.