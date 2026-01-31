Lancaster’s 22 lead Alcorn State over Southern 78-73

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Shane Lancaster had 22 points in Alcorn State’s 78-73 victory against Southern on Saturday. Lancaster also…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Shane Lancaster had 22 points in Alcorn State’s 78-73 victory against Southern on Saturday.

Lancaster also had five assists for the Braves (4-16, 3-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Omari Hamilton shot 5 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jameel Morris went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Jaguars (8-13, 4-4) were led by Terrance Dixon Jr., who recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds. Damariee Jones added 14 points for Southern. Michael Jacobs had 13 points and four assists.

