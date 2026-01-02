Kent State and UMass face off for conference showdown

UMass Minutewomen (9-2, 1-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (5-8, 0-2 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Minutewomen (9-2, 1-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (5-8, 0-2 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Kent State in MAC action Saturday.

The Golden Flashes are 3-1 on their home court. Kent State is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Minutewomen have gone 1-0 against MAC opponents. UMass is seventh in the MAC scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Kent State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Kent State allows.

The Golden Flashes and Minutewomen meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Flashes. Tatiana Thomas is averaging 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Yahmani McKayle is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Minutewomen: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.