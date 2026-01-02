Kennesaw State visits Decker and Liberty

Kennesaw State Owls (8-4, 0-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (9-3, 1-0 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-4, 0-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (9-3, 1-0 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays Kennesaw State after Brett Decker Jr. scored 27 points in Liberty’s 97-94 overtime victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames are 6-0 on their home court. Liberty averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Owls are 0-1 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State ranks sixth in college basketball with 41.0 rebounds per game. Frankquon Sherman leads the Owls with 7.7.

Liberty makes 53.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.9 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Kennesaw State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Liberty gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Decker is averaging 18.6 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sherman is averaging 8.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 92.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.