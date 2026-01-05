Kalu’s 17 lead Charleston over William & Mary 88-79

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Martin Kalu and Colby Duggan scored 17 points apiece as Charleston beat William & Mary 88-79…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Martin Kalu and Colby Duggan scored 17 points apiece as Charleston beat William & Mary 88-79 on Monday night to extend its win streak to six games.

Kalu added five rebounds and Duggan shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Jlynn Counter shot 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points for the Cougars (10-6, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association).

Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi led the way for the Tribe (11-4, 2-1) with 20 points, three steals and two blocks. Kilian Brockhoff added 16 points and three steals for William & Mary. Chase Lowe finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Charleston took the lead about seven minutes into the game and did not trail again. Chris Davis Jr. led the Cougars with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 46-32 at the break. Charleston turned a one-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 58-47 lead with 14:01 left in the half. Duggan scored 12 second-half points in the game.

