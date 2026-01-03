Jones scores 14 as UNLV defeats Air Force 67-39

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrin Jones’ 14 points helped UNLV defeat Air Force 67-39 on Saturday. Jones added six rebounds…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrin Jones’ 14 points helped UNLV defeat Air Force 67-39 on Saturday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Rebels (7-6, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 12 points, going 5 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Howard Fleming Jr. shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Lucas Hobin finished with 11 points and two steals for the Falcons (3-11, 0-3). Air Force also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Caleb Walker. Kam Sanders finished with seven points. The Falcons extended their losing streak to seven straight.

UNLV entered halftime up 35-20. Jones paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. UNLV outscored Air Force in the second half by 13 points, with Gibbs-Lawhorn scoring a team-high nine points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

