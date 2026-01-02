Jefferson and the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes host conference foe Alabama State

Alabama State Lady Hornets (4-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (2-10, 1-0 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 4…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (4-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (2-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ariel Jefferson and Mississippi Valley State host Charlese McClendon and Alabama State in SWAC action.

The Devilettes are 2-1 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Hornets have gone 1-0 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is third in the SWAC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Clearia Peterson averaging 6.5.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 55.1 points per game, 34.8 fewer points than the 89.9 Mississippi Valley State gives up to opponents.

The Devilettes and Lady Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is scoring 10.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Devilettes. Sydnei Marshall is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

McClendon is averaging 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Shamya Reid is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devilettes: 2-8, averaging 55.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Lady Hornets: 4-6, averaging 57.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

