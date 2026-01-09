Jacksonville visits West Georgia following Jones’ 22-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-4, 2-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (9-5, 2-1 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-4, 2-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (9-5, 2-1 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Jacksonville after Jasmine Jones scored 22 points in West Georgia’s 76-61 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Wolves have gone 7-0 at home. West Georgia ranks sixth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Destiny Jones paces the Wolves with 7.8 boards.

The Dolphins are 2-1 against conference opponents. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

West Georgia makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Jacksonville averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Dolphins square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Donald is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Priscilla Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Mychal White is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

