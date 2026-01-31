Iowa visits Evans and Oregon

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (8-13, 1-9 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (8-13, 1-9 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Iowa after Kwame Evans Jr. scored 24 points in Oregon’s 73-57 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Ducks are 7-5 in home games. Oregon is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawkeyes are 5-4 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks fourth in college basketball giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Oregon averages 72.3 points, 9.4 more per game than the 62.9 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Hawkeyes meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Ducks. Evans is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games.

Tavion Banks is averaging 11.1 points for the Hawkeyes. Bennett Stirtz is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.