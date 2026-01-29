Imariagbe leads Wright State against Milwaukee after 24-point performance

Wright State Raiders (13-8, 8-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-13, 5-6 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wright State Raiders (13-8, 8-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-13, 5-6 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Milwaukee after Michael Imariagbe scored 24 points in Wright State’s 88-80 win against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Panthers are 6-3 in home games. Milwaukee is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders have gone 8-2 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Milwaukee averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Wright State allows. Wright State has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.6% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Augillard is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Isaiah Dorceus is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Solomon Callaghan is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.1 points. TJ Burch is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.