Hughes scores 23, Cal State Northridge beats UC Santa Barbara 74-65

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. had 23 points in Cal State Northridge’s 74-65 victory against UC Santa Barbara…

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. had 23 points in Cal State Northridge’s 74-65 victory against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Hughes added four steals for the Matadors (9-7, 2-2 Big West Conference). Mahmoud Fofana scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Josiah Davis finished with 12 points.

CJ Shaw led the Gauchos (9-6, 2-2) with 20 points. UCSB got 10 points and six rebounds from Marvin McGhee. Hosana Kitenge also finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.