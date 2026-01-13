Holy Cross hosts Army after Curry’s 24-point game

Army Black Knights (7-10, 1-3 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (7-10, 1-3 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Holy Cross after Ryan Curry scored 24 points in Army’s 100-91 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders are 4-3 in home games. Holy Cross gives up 71.5 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Black Knights are 1-3 in Patriot League play. Army is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Holy Cross is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Holy Cross gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Tyler Boston is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Curry is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

