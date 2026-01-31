Harvard takes on Yale following Hinton’s 22-point outing

Harvard Crimson (11-9, 4-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-3, 5-1 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Harvard Crimson (11-9, 4-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-3, 5-1 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Yale after Robert Hinton scored 22 points in Harvard’s 69-59 win over the Brown Bears.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in home games. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 5.4.

The Crimson are 4-2 in Ivy League play. Harvard is eighth in the Ivy League with 28.4 rebounds per game led by Tey Barbour averaging 5.1.

Yale averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 71.5 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.3 Yale gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games.

Barbour averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Hinton is averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

