Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Rebels to visit Meyer, Wyoming Cowboys

UNLV Rebels (7-6, 2-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (10-4, 1-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nasir Meyer and Wyoming host Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and UNLV in MWC play Tuesday.

The Cowboys have gone 8-1 at home. Wyoming averages 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Rebels are 2-0 in conference matchups. UNLV averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Wyoming averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowboys and Rebels meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is averaging 13.1 points for the Cowboys. Leland Walker is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rebels. Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

