George Washington takes on George Mason, looks to halt 3-game slide

George Mason Patriots (9-6, 4-0 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-8, 1-3 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington looks to stop its three-game slide when the Revolutionaries play George Mason.

The Revolutionaries have gone 7-2 in home games. George Washington is eighth in the A-10 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 3.6.

The Patriots have gone 4-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

George Washington makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). George Mason averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game George Washington gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Lewis is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zahirah Walton is shooting 47.0% and averaging 19.6 points for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

