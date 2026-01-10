George Mason takes on VCU, aims for 14th straight home win

VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-1, 3-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-1, 3-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts VCU trying to extend its 13-game home winning streak.

The Patriots have gone 11-0 in home games. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 scoring 78.2 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Rams have gone 2-1 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

George Mason averages 78.2 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 73.3 VCU gives up. VCU scores 19.7 more points per game (85.6) than George Mason allows to opponents (65.9).

The Patriots and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is averaging 17.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Patriots. Riley Allenspach is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14.2 points for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

