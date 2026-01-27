George Mason takes home win streak into matchup with Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (12-7, 4-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-2, 6-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (12-7, 4-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-2, 6-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Davidson trying to extend its 15-game home winning streak.

The Patriots have gone 13-0 at home. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 against A-10 opponents. Davidson scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

George Mason makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Davidson has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Patriots. Masai Troutman is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Parker Friedrichsen averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Roberts Blums is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

