Garland leads San Jose State against Utah State

San Jose State Spartans (5-8, 0-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (11-1, 2-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (5-8, 0-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (11-1, 2-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on Utah State after Colby Garland scored 30 points in San Jose State’s 81-68 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aggies are 5-0 on their home court. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 84.8 points while shooting 51.7% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 0-2 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 0-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Utah State averages 84.8 points, 9.3 more per game than the 75.5 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Mason Falslev is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Garland is scoring 20.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Spartans. Yaphet Moundi is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

