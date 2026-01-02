Fulks leads UCF against No. 17 Kansas after 24-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (10-3) at UCF Knights (11-1) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts No. 17 Kansas…

Kansas Jayhawks (10-3) at UCF Knights (11-1)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts No. 17 Kansas after Themus Fulks scored 24 points in UCF’s 85-80 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Knights have gone 8-1 in home games. UCF is sixth in the Big 12 with 17.3 assists per game led by Fulks averaging 7.2.

The Jayhawks are 1-1 on the road. Kansas scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

UCF scores 88.3 points, 25.0 more per game than the 63.3 Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 75.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 74.9 UCF allows to opponents.

The Knights and Jayhawks face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulks is averaging 13.3 points and 7.2 assists for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Flory Bidunga is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 88.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

