Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Chicago State 70-63

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Joey Niesman scored 18 points, Taeshaud Jackson added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Fairleigh Dickinson…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Joey Niesman scored 18 points, Taeshaud Jackson added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Chicago State 70-63 on Thursday night.

Niesman shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line and Jackson made 4 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the from the line. Arthur Cox shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points for the Knights (5-11, 2-1 Northeast Conference).

The Cougars (2-14, 0-3) were led in scoring by Stephen Byard, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Chicago State also got 15 points from CJ Ray. Doyel Cockrill III had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.