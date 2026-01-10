Elon plays Campbell following Cuthrell’s 22-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-8, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-6, 2-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-8, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-6, 2-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Campbell after Chandler Cuthrell scored 22 points in Elon’s 69-64 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Phoenix have gone 6-3 in home games. Elon averages 85.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 3-1 in conference play. Campbell is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Elon averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 80.8 points per game, 2.9 more than the 77.9 Elon allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuthrell is shooting 52.2% and averaging 21.4 points for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith is averaging 19.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

