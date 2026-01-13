Eastern Michigan plays Northern Illinois after Habhab’s 20-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-10, 1-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-10, 1-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Northern Illinois after Mohammad Habhab scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 79-62 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles have gone 5-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Habhab averaging 5.8.

The Huskies are 1-3 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Michigan scores 71.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 78.2 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Michigan allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habhab is scoring 14.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Eagles. Addison Patterson is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dylan Ducommun is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. Makhai Valentine is averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

