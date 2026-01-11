East leads Lamar against Houston Christian after 23-point showing

Houston Christian Huskies (5-11, 1-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-8, 3-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-11, 1-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-8, 3-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Houston Christian after Braden East scored 23 points in Lamar’s 63-51 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 4-3 on their home court. Lamar is 4-3 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 1-6 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Lamar’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 69.1 points per game, 2.0 more than the 67.1 Lamar allows.

The Cardinals and Huskies meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 14.5 points for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 12.8 points and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Kylin Green is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Huskies. Demari Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

