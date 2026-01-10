Duncomb leads Winthrop against South Carolina Upstate after 26-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (10-8, 2-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-9, 0-2 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Winthrop Eagles (10-8, 2-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-9, 0-2 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on South Carolina Upstate after Logan Duncomb scored 26 points in Winthrop’s 81-77 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 6-2 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is fifth in the Big South scoring 78.0 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Eagles are 2-1 in conference games. Winthrop has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

South Carolina Upstate averages 78.0 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 75.9 Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Bendinger is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Duncomb is scoring 17.3 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 88.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

