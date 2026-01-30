Drexel hosts N.C. A&T after Walker’s 24-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-11, 2-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-11, 5-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-11, 2-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-11, 5-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Drexel after Lewis Walker scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 83-81 overtime loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Dragons have gone 9-3 at home. Drexel scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Aggies are 2-7 in conference play. N.C. A&T is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Drexel’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T scores 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than Drexel allows (66.0).

The Dragons and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is averaging 13 points for the Dragons. Victor Panov is averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Zamoku Weluche-Ume is averaging 13.8 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 78.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.