Devon Malcolm’s 20 points leads Cal Baptist past Utah Tech 84-72

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Devon Malcolm’s 20 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Utah Tech 84-72 on Thursday.

Malcolm had six rebounds and four steals for the Lancers (11-6, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference). Dominique Daniels Jr. shot 8 of 16 from the field to add 20 points. Martel Williams had 17 points.

Ethan Potter led the Trailblazers (9-8, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Utah Tech also got 17 points and six rebounds from Noah Bolanga. Chance Trujillo also had 13 points and four assists.

