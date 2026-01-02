Denver hosts North Dakota State after Watts’ 23-point game

North Dakota State Bison (12-2, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-7, 1-0 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota State Bison (12-2, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-7, 1-0 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays North Dakota State after Coryn Watts scored 23 points in Denver’s 64-57 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Pioneers have gone 6-2 in home games. Denver ranks seventh in the Summit with 11.8 assists per game led by Watts averaging 2.4.

The Bison have gone 1-0 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game.

Denver averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watts is averaging 20.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Laia Monclova is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Koenen is averaging 18.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bison: 10-0, averaging 82.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

