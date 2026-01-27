Darius Acuff Jr. posts 21 points and 9 assists to lead No. 15 Arkansas past Oklahoma 83-79

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman star Darius Acuff Jr. had 21 points and nine assists, and No. 15 Arkansas held…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman star Darius Acuff Jr. had 21 points and nine assists, and No. 15 Arkansas held off Oklahoma 83-79 on Tuesday night.

Meleek Thomas added 16 points for the Razorbacks (16-5, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), who have won four of their past five games.

Arkansas shot 55.6% from the field despite making just 2 of 17 3-pointers.

Nijel Pack scored 22 points for Oklahoma (11-10, 1-7 SEC), which lost its seventh straight. The Sooners were coming off a heartbreaking loss at Missouri on Saturday that included buzzer-beaters by the Tigers to tie late in regulation and win in overtime.

This game had a better atmosphere than most games at the Lloyd Noble Center. There was free admission because of the cold weather. A fair number of vocal Arkansas fans made the relatively short drive — the Arkansas campus is a 3 1/2-hour drive from Oklahoma’s.

Pack scored 16 points in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 48-44 lead. The Sooners made 7 of 16 3-pointers before the break. Arkansas trailed despite shooting 61.3% from the field.

An alley-oop dunk by Trevon Brazile on a long pass from Acuff put the Razorbacks up 61-58, but the Sooners immediately responded with a 3-pointer by Jadon Jones to tie the score with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Arkansas led 71-70 with 4:31 remaining when Oklahoma’s Derrion Reid went up for a shot and was fouled hard by Karter Knox. The foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1, and Reid made two free throws to give the Sooners the lead.

The game remained tight the rest of the way. Acuff made a driving layup and was fouled with 21 seconds left, and he made the free throw to put the Razorbacks up 81-79.

After Brazile blocked Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown’s layup, Thomas made two free throws to finish the scoring.

Up next

Arkansas: Hosts Kentucky on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Texas on Saturday.

