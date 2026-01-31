Cornell hosts Power and Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-10, 2-4 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (10-9, 3-3 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-10, 2-4 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (10-9, 3-3 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Cornell after TJ Power scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 72-67 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 5-2 at home. Cornell is the top team in the Ivy League with 15.1 fast break points.

The Quakers are 2-4 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cornell averages 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 6.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Cornell has given up to its opponents (48.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is averaging 19.3 points for the Big Red. Jake Fiegen is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Power averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Michael Zanoni is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 92.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

