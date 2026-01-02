Corey Stephenson’s 21 points lead Florida International over New Mexico State 89-74

MIAMI (AP) — Corey Stephenson’s 21 points helped Florida International defeat New Mexico State 89-74 on Friday. Stephenson added seven…

MIAMI (AP) — Corey Stephenson’s 21 points helped Florida International defeat New Mexico State 89-74 on Friday.

Stephenson added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-5, 1-1 Conference USA). Eric Dibami scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and four steals. Hamed Olayinka had 14 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Aggies (8-4, 1-1) were led in scoring by Anthony Wrzeszcz, who finished with 15 points. Elijah Elliott added 14 points and two steals for New Mexico State. Jae’Coby Osborne also recorded 10 points and two steals.

Florida International took the lead with 9:50 left in the first half and did not trail again. Stephenson led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 44-39 at the break. Florida International extended its lead to 53-39 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Ashton Williamson scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.